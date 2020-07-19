413 WINDRUSH BAY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool sauna

Come and enjoy this 2 BR 2 BA condo with access to all the amenities that Windrush Bay has to offer such as the heated pool, club house, sauna and exercise room. Imagine all the good times you could have being on the Gulf of Mexico and minutes away from Sunset Beach, Fred Howard Park and the famous Sponge Docks of Tarpon Springs. Major roads I-19 and US Highway 19 are easily accessible to catch the events happening in Tarpon Springs, Palm Harbor, Dunedin, Clearwater and points south on the Florida Suncoast heading all the way down to St. Pete Beach.