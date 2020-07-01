Rent Calculator
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:11 AM
375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE
375 Moorings Cove Drive
No Longer Available
Location
375 Moorings Cove Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GREAT for your vacation. out your back door on the water. You will enjoy fishing, boating, or just watching the playful dolphins. Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo first floor condo on the water.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have any available units?
375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tarpon Springs, FL
.
What amenities does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs
.
Does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
