All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Find more places like 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:11 AM

375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE

375 Moorings Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

375 Moorings Cove Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GREAT for your vacation. out your back door on the water. You will enjoy fishing, boating, or just watching the playful dolphins. Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo first floor condo on the water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have any available units?
375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 MOORINGS COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Similar Pages

Tarpon Springs 1 BedroomsTarpon Springs 2 Bedrooms
Tarpon Springs Accessible ApartmentsTarpon Springs Apartments with Balcony
Tarpon Springs Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College