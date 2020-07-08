357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357

Amenities

Beautiful Waterfront Condo - SPEND YOUR TIME ON YOUR BOAT ENJOYING THE GULF OF MEXICO & THE BEAUTIFUL ISLANDS, This spacious 2 bed, 2 bath waterfront condo is located on a brackish water canal connected to the Anclote River and out to the Gulf of Mexico in minutes. This first floor unit offers water views from almost every room including your porch, where you will spend endless hours of gazing at the water and all the aquatic birds, manatees and dolphins that often frequent here. It also has a large open living/dining room., overlooking the waterfront and offers ample counter tops, a closet pantry and plenty of storage. Both bedrooms share an updated bathroom with a large tub and shower.The moorings development is a beautifully maintained peninsula surrounded by salt water canals. It's peaceful 4 mile boat ride up the Anclote River to the Gulf Of Mexico where you will pass the world famous Sponge Docks. Relax out by the waterfront solar heated pool, walk beside the boardwalk along the docks or have a picnic at the gazebo. You're only minutes from Howard Park & Sunset Beach, the historic downtown Tarpon Springs & sponge docks, and all the great restaurants, splash park, dog park, Pinellas Trail, schools, medical facilities and much more! Washer and dryer in the unit.



No Pets Allowed



