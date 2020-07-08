All apartments in Tarpon Springs
357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357

357 Moorings Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

357 Moorings Cove Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
pool
Beautiful Waterfront Condo - SPEND YOUR TIME ON YOUR BOAT ENJOYING THE GULF OF MEXICO & THE BEAUTIFUL ISLANDS, This spacious 2 bed, 2 bath waterfront condo is located on a brackish water canal connected to the Anclote River and out to the Gulf of Mexico in minutes. This first floor unit offers water views from almost every room including your porch, where you will spend endless hours of gazing at the water and all the aquatic birds, manatees and dolphins that often frequent here. It also has a large open living/dining room., overlooking the waterfront and offers ample counter tops, a closet pantry and plenty of storage. Both bedrooms share an updated bathroom with a large tub and shower.The moorings development is a beautifully maintained peninsula surrounded by salt water canals. It's peaceful 4 mile boat ride up the Anclote River to the Gulf Of Mexico where you will pass the world famous Sponge Docks. Relax out by the waterfront solar heated pool, walk beside the boardwalk along the docks or have a picnic at the gazebo. You're only minutes from Howard Park & Sunset Beach, the historic downtown Tarpon Springs & sponge docks, and all the great restaurants, splash park, dog park, Pinellas Trail, schools, medical facilities and much more! Washer and dryer in the unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 have any available units?
357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 have?
Some of 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 currently offering any rent specials?
357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 pet-friendly?
Yes, 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 is pet friendly.
Does 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 offer parking?
No, 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 does not offer parking.
Does 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 have a pool?
Yes, 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 has a pool.
Does 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 have accessible units?
No, 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Moorings Cove Dr - 357 does not have units with air conditioning.

