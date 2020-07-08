229 S SPRING BOULEVARD

Amenities

Short term, or Long term-Furnished Rental....Nestled in a heart of a historic district of Tarpon Springs with views of Spring Bayou, this uniquely designed property will allow you to imagine life in the past while experiencing all the comforts of today's living. The bungalow is re-modeled after the owners love of Mexico with a vibrant colors, yet sleek interior. It can be your home away from home. Enjoy Florida weather by relaxing in your own backyard, swim in the pool, or just relax in a hot tub. Kick back and maintain your tan year round in the fenced in backyard. With all major attractions of this small Greek town within an easy walk, you can enjoy an authentic Greek meal at the famous Sponge Docks, taste delicious pastries, do some shopping, enjoy a boat ride to watch dolphins and pick up shells. Looking for a fun outdoor activity nearby? Head on over to Sunset Beach or Fred Howard Park to catch one of the most majestic sunsets on the planet, or rent a kayak, or canoe, paddle around the bayou or you if you really like excitement it has some of the best kite surfing on the west coast. They also have outdoor concerts, practice yoga, or just relax in the sand. Craig Park, located at your footsteps, offers beautiful walking and jogging paths along the bayou or just relaxing under the oak trees and watching manatees. You can also walk to the tennis courts, boat launch, and Tarpon Springs arts center. They are endless things to do hobbies to enjoy, and events to attend call today & set up a showing.