Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:37 AM

229 S SPRING BOULEVARD

229 South Spring Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

229 South Spring Boulevard, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

parking
pool
yoga
tennis court
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
Short term, or Long term-Furnished Rental....Nestled in a heart of a historic district of Tarpon Springs with views of Spring Bayou, this uniquely designed property will allow you to imagine life in the past while experiencing all the comforts of today's living. The bungalow is re-modeled after the owners love of Mexico with a vibrant colors, yet sleek interior. It can be your home away from home. Enjoy Florida weather by relaxing in your own backyard, swim in the pool, or just relax in a hot tub. Kick back and maintain your tan year round in the fenced in backyard. With all major attractions of this small Greek town within an easy walk, you can enjoy an authentic Greek meal at the famous Sponge Docks, taste delicious pastries, do some shopping, enjoy a boat ride to watch dolphins and pick up shells. Looking for a fun outdoor activity nearby? Head on over to Sunset Beach or Fred Howard Park to catch one of the most majestic sunsets on the planet, or rent a kayak, or canoe, paddle around the bayou or you if you really like excitement it has some of the best kite surfing on the west coast. They also have outdoor concerts, practice yoga, or just relax in the sand. Craig Park, located at your footsteps, offers beautiful walking and jogging paths along the bayou or just relaxing under the oak trees and watching manatees. You can also walk to the tennis courts, boat launch, and Tarpon Springs arts center. They are endless things to do hobbies to enjoy, and events to attend call today & set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD have any available units?
229 S SPRING BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD have?
Some of 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD's amenities include parking, pool, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
229 S SPRING BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 S SPRING BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

