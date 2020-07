Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony

Located in a 55+ resort-style mobile home community. This home has a beautiful, open floor plan. Large bedrooms, and tons of storage in the bathrooms. This home has a washer and dryer included. This home has a large screened in back deck. The Meadows is a beautiful, quiet community located in Tarpon Springs. Measurements are approximate owner must verify.