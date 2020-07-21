1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful Custom Home for Lease in River Watch of Tarpon Springs. Amazing home and custom pool with many upgrades

and custom items. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms, including Master Bedroom opening to patio and amazing pool

area with water fall, spa and paved decking. Great kitchen with granite counters, double stainless kitchen sink, tiled back splash

and upscale appliances, including large refrigerator with water & ice in door. Custom tile through out the home plus very

pretty wood laminate in main living room area of home. The incredible pool area can be seen and accessed from all rooms

of the home, and also provides a terrific visual backdrop for your daily living. This home is immaculate and ready to occupy.

Only minutes to downtown

Tarpon Springs shopping and restaurants, plus the beach! Also minutes to the famous Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks and

waterfront shopping. Call for appointment to see this amazing property in Tarpon Springs.