Tarpon Springs, FL
1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 AM

1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE

1942 Riveredge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1942 Riveredge Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful Custom Home for Lease in River Watch of Tarpon Springs. Amazing home and custom pool with many upgrades
and custom items. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms, including Master Bedroom opening to patio and amazing pool
area with water fall, spa and paved decking. Great kitchen with granite counters, double stainless kitchen sink, tiled back splash
and upscale appliances, including large refrigerator with water & ice in door. Custom tile through out the home plus very
pretty wood laminate in main living room area of home. The incredible pool area can be seen and accessed from all rooms
of the home, and also provides a terrific visual backdrop for your daily living. This home is immaculate and ready to occupy.
Only minutes to downtown
Tarpon Springs shopping and restaurants, plus the beach! Also minutes to the famous Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks and
waterfront shopping. Call for appointment to see this amazing property in Tarpon Springs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1942 RIVEREDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
