1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Four bedroom, two bath Tarpon Springs home available August 1. Get settled in before the new school year. Clean and updated home with open floor plan and high ceilings for a spacious feel as soon as you enter this home. Kitchen features lots of granite countertops and breakfast area as well as a breakfast bar. Three way split bedroom plan, living areas have ceramic tile throughout for easy cleaning. Master bedroom has ample room for a king size bed, sliding doors to patio make it light and bright. Walk in closet and double vanities in bathroom. Living room also has a wall of sliders leading to huge backyard with pavered areas and fire pit. Great for family times! Two car garage and yard service included to make it all picture perfect. Available August 1st, appointment only.