Tarpon Springs, FL
1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE

1773 Biarritz Circle · (813) 541-1160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1773 Biarritz Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,049

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1685 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Four bedroom, two bath Tarpon Springs home available August 1. Get settled in before the new school year. Clean and updated home with open floor plan and high ceilings for a spacious feel as soon as you enter this home. Kitchen features lots of granite countertops and breakfast area as well as a breakfast bar. Three way split bedroom plan, living areas have ceramic tile throughout for easy cleaning. Master bedroom has ample room for a king size bed, sliding doors to patio make it light and bright. Walk in closet and double vanities in bathroom. Living room also has a wall of sliders leading to huge backyard with pavered areas and fire pit. Great for family times! Two car garage and yard service included to make it all picture perfect. Available August 1st, appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE have any available units?
1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE have?
Some of 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1773 BIARRITZ CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
