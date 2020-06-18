1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE

Amenities
Fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with screened Lanai overlooking fabulous views of the Tarpon Springs golf course, located in 55+ lifestyle community. Ceramic tile floors throughout. Underground parking spot with storage. Full size Washer/Dryer. Community has an elevator in the building, along with pool, tennis, library, card & pool table rooms in Clubhouse. Close to Howard Park Beach & Famous Sponge Docks with many restaurants. 20 minutes to Clearwater Beach. 30 minutes to airport. Landlord prefers 4 month lease or longer.