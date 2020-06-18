1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool pool table tennis court

Fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with screened Lanai overlooking fabulous views of the Tarpon Springs golf course, located in 55+ lifestyle community. Ceramic tile floors throughout. Underground parking spot with storage. Full size Washer/Dryer. Community has an elevator in the building, along with pool, tennis, library, card & pool table rooms in Clubhouse. Close to Howard Park Beach & Famous Sponge Docks with many restaurants. 20 minutes to Clearwater Beach. 30 minutes to airport. Landlord prefers 4 month lease or longer.