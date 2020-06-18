All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Location

1716 Golf View Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1716 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with screened Lanai overlooking fabulous views of the Tarpon Springs golf course, located in 55+ lifestyle community. Ceramic tile floors throughout. Underground parking spot with storage. Full size Washer/Dryer. Community has an elevator in the building, along with pool, tennis, library, card & pool table rooms in Clubhouse. Close to Howard Park Beach & Famous Sponge Docks with many restaurants. 20 minutes to Clearwater Beach. 30 minutes to airport. Landlord prefers 4 month lease or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 GOLFVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
