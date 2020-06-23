All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Find more places like 1542 BAY VIEW STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
1542 BAY VIEW STREET
Last updated January 10 2020 at 1:46 AM

1542 BAY VIEW STREET

1542 Bay View St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1542 Bay View St, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Beckett Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Tarpon Springs Vacation Rental, Great Location!! Seasonal Fully Furnished Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with a 2 Car Garage in the Beautiful Becket Bay community in Tarpon Springs. Large Split Floor plan with open Living and Family rooms off of the Kitchen area. Enclosed Screened Lanai in back of House for extra comfortable lounging and relaxing. Community Pool, Tennis, Playground, and Basketball courts. Close to Spoon Docks, Fred Howard and Sunset Parks on the Gulf, restaurants, stores and all other necessary amenities. Easy access to Interstates and Airports. If you are looking for a relaxing seasonal retreat, this is the one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 BAY VIEW STREET have any available units?
1542 BAY VIEW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1542 BAY VIEW STREET have?
Some of 1542 BAY VIEW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 BAY VIEW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1542 BAY VIEW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 BAY VIEW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1542 BAY VIEW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1542 BAY VIEW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1542 BAY VIEW STREET offers parking.
Does 1542 BAY VIEW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1542 BAY VIEW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 BAY VIEW STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1542 BAY VIEW STREET has a pool.
Does 1542 BAY VIEW STREET have accessible units?
No, 1542 BAY VIEW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 BAY VIEW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1542 BAY VIEW STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1542 BAY VIEW STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1542 BAY VIEW STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Similar Pages

Tarpon Springs 1 BedroomsTarpon Springs 2 Bedrooms
Tarpon Springs Accessible ApartmentsTarpon Springs Apartments with Balcony
Tarpon Springs Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College