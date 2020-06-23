1542 BAY VIEW STREET

Amenities

Tarpon Springs Vacation Rental, Great Location!! Seasonal Fully Furnished Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with a 2 Car Garage in the Beautiful Becket Bay community in Tarpon Springs. Large Split Floor plan with open Living and Family rooms off of the Kitchen area. Enclosed Screened Lanai in back of House for extra comfortable lounging and relaxing. Community Pool, Tennis, Playground, and Basketball courts. Close to Spoon Docks, Fred Howard and Sunset Parks on the Gulf, restaurants, stores and all other necessary amenities. Easy access to Interstates and Airports. If you are looking for a relaxing seasonal retreat, this is the one!