All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Find more places like 1211 Paradise Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarpon Springs, FL
/
1211 Paradise Lake Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:25 PM

1211 Paradise Lake Drive

1211 Paradise Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tarpon Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1211 Paradise Lake Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Feel at home in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage single family home. Located on a large pie shaped corner lot in the gated community of North Lake. The spacious lanai overlooks the conservation area and pond, enclosed in the lanai you will find the beautiful pool. Lots of entertaining space and room for a table, grill and patio furniture. Inside you will find vaulted ceilings, wood grain tile floors, plant shelves, along with window seats. The open kitchen includes breakfast bar, work desk, and a separate eating area. Through the French doors you will find room for an office, den, or a possible 4th bedroom. Master bedroom offers dual sinks, glass block shower, soaking tub, and walk in closet. The beautiful community of North Lake features a private fishing pier, lake access, and is close to beaches, downtown Tarpon Springs, World famous Sponge Docks, and close to the Pinellas Trail.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Paradise Lake Drive have any available units?
1211 Paradise Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1211 Paradise Lake Drive have?
Some of 1211 Paradise Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Paradise Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Paradise Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Paradise Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Paradise Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Paradise Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1211 Paradise Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 1211 Paradise Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Paradise Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Paradise Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1211 Paradise Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 1211 Paradise Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1211 Paradise Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Paradise Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Paradise Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Paradise Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 Paradise Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Place
825 Cypress St
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Similar Pages

Tarpon Springs 1 BedroomsTarpon Springs 2 Bedrooms
Tarpon Springs Accessible ApartmentsTarpon Springs Apartments with Balcony
Tarpon Springs Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College