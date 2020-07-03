1211 Paradise Lake Drive

Amenities

Feel at home in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage single family home. Located on a large pie shaped corner lot in the gated community of North Lake. The spacious lanai overlooks the conservation area and pond, enclosed in the lanai you will find the beautiful pool. Lots of entertaining space and room for a table, grill and patio furniture. Inside you will find vaulted ceilings, wood grain tile floors, plant shelves, along with window seats. The open kitchen includes breakfast bar, work desk, and a separate eating area. Through the French doors you will find room for an office, den, or a possible 4th bedroom. Master bedroom offers dual sinks, glass block shower, soaking tub, and walk in closet. The beautiful community of North Lake features a private fishing pier, lake access, and is close to beaches, downtown Tarpon Springs, World famous Sponge Docks, and close to the Pinellas Trail.



