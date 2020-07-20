1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD

Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated air conditioning furnished oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Located in Tarpon Springs, only a MILE to the BEACH! This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom PLUS FLORIDA ROOM and is AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY for a 9 month lease! Partially furnished, light and bright with brand new neutral flooring, fresh interior and exterior paint, newer roof and air conditioning, new light fixtures and fans as well as refrigerator and cook top. The Florida Room has it's own entrance through the carport and could be used as another bedroom or bonus room. Open floor plan with living room flowing to dining room and kitchen. Newly remodeled bathroom. 2 linen closets the the hallway with plenty of storage room. Indoor washer and dryer hook up in a utility room located off the kitchen with access to the back yard. Large lot with mature landscaping and lots of room. Close proximity to Sunset Beach, boat ramps, Fred Howard Park, The Sponge Docks, Downtown Tarpon Springs, Innisbrook Golf Resort and Country Club, shopping, schools, public Transit on the Jolly Trolley and much more! Come enjoy the Florida Lifestyle!