Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:23 AM

1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD

1107 Connecticut Road · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Connecticut Road, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Located in Tarpon Springs, only a MILE to the BEACH! This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom PLUS FLORIDA ROOM and is AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY for a 9 month lease! Partially furnished, light and bright with brand new neutral flooring, fresh interior and exterior paint, newer roof and air conditioning, new light fixtures and fans as well as refrigerator and cook top. The Florida Room has it's own entrance through the carport and could be used as another bedroom or bonus room. Open floor plan with living room flowing to dining room and kitchen. Newly remodeled bathroom. 2 linen closets the the hallway with plenty of storage room. Indoor washer and dryer hook up in a utility room located off the kitchen with access to the back yard. Large lot with mature landscaping and lots of room. Close proximity to Sunset Beach, boat ramps, Fred Howard Park, The Sponge Docks, Downtown Tarpon Springs, Innisbrook Golf Resort and Country Club, shopping, schools, public Transit on the Jolly Trolley and much more! Come enjoy the Florida Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD have any available units?
1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD have?
Some of 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD offers parking.
Does 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD have a pool?
No, 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1107 CONNECTICUT ROAD has units with air conditioning.
