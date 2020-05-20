All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated May 3 2020 at 1:48 AM

3789 Esplanade

3789 Esplanade Way · (850) 228-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3789 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee, FL 32311
Southwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 3 Bath · 1782 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
CHARMING SOUTHWOOD HOME, Move in May. light and bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Split plan with master down, two bedrooms, bath and huge storage upstairs. Open and cheery spacious eat-in kitchen. Office, formal dining room, or play room. Fully equipped laundry. Large great room with lots of windows, opens to covered back porch, very private yard and detached double car garage. Schools, shopping, lovely parks and hiking trails nearby. Wonderful golf course and neighborhood swimming pool. So many amenities for you to enjoy. $1800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3789 Esplanade have any available units?
3789 Esplanade has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3789 Esplanade have?
Some of 3789 Esplanade's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3789 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
3789 Esplanade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3789 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 3789 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 3789 Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 3789 Esplanade does offer parking.
Does 3789 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3789 Esplanade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3789 Esplanade have a pool?
Yes, 3789 Esplanade has a pool.
Does 3789 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 3789 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 3789 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3789 Esplanade has units with dishwashers.
