Tallahassee, FL
3204 Adwood Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3204 Adwood Drive

3204 Adwood Drive · (850) 778-5159
Location

3204 Adwood Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32312
Piedmont-Live Oak

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3204 Adwood Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2713 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3204 Adwood Drive Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Home With A Pool! - Fabulous in town location on on a private cul-de-sac in Piedmont Forest. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Huge yard, great deck, and sparkling pool!. Tons of space with formal living room with vaulted ceiling, large kitchen that opens to large family room (with fireplace) and formal dining area. Separate dedicated office space. Plenty of storage space in house, garage and attic. Close to exceptional schools, shopping and the conveniences of in-town living. This home is a gem!

Don't miss your chance secure this stunning home!

Contact Forrest today at 850-296-2933 or Forrest@rentingtallahassee.com to schedule a tour today!

(RLNE5698966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Adwood Drive have any available units?
3204 Adwood Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3204 Adwood Drive have?
Some of 3204 Adwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Adwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Adwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Adwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3204 Adwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3204 Adwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Adwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 3204 Adwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Adwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Adwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3204 Adwood Drive has a pool.
Does 3204 Adwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3204 Adwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Adwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3204 Adwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
