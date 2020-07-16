Amenities

2571 Eddie Road Available 07/15/20 3/2 House in Northeast Tallahassee - SUPER CUTE house with all laminate flooring and no carpet, perfect for allergy sensitive people! Fresh paint, upgraded appliances and more. Rent INCLUDES lawn service AND move in special includes Alarm monitoring and Internet Service for the remainder of 2020. Pet friendly for approved pets and conveniently located on Northeast side of town in sought out school zones. $1250 Rent, $1250 Security Deposit, $200 Per approved pet. To schedule a property viewing, qualification details or any other general information, please visit our website at www.4renttallahassee.com



(RLNE5144329)