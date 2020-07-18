2518 Golden Park

Amenities

Available for occupancy as of July 13, 2020 // Dogs of all breeds welcomed...privacy-fenced backyard with grass // Rent includes lawn care, community pool/clubhouse usage // Well-designed townhouse complete with low maintenance living features // Enjoy the community pool and clubhouse // Kitchen open to living room and has large pantry/storage area, plus loads of other storage // Living room has soaring ceilings, plus a cozy natural gas fireplace and a side door to the exterior // Laundry closet in living area // One bedroom & full bath downstairs...one bedroom, a full size open loft and one full Jack-n-Jill bath upstairs // Fenced backyard with concrete patio and extra storage // Located close to the Centre of Tallahassee, loads of Monroe Street shopping and restaurants, with easy commuter access to I-10