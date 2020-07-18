All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 AM

2518 Golden Park

2518 Golden Park Lane
Location

2518 Golden Park Lane, Tallahassee, FL 32303
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Available for occupancy as of July 13, 2020 // Dogs of all breeds welcomed...privacy-fenced backyard with grass // Rent includes lawn care, community pool/clubhouse usage // Well-designed townhouse complete with low maintenance living features // Enjoy the community pool and clubhouse // Kitchen open to living room and has large pantry/storage area, plus loads of other storage // Living room has soaring ceilings, plus a cozy natural gas fireplace and a side door to the exterior // Laundry closet in living area // One bedroom & full bath downstairs...one bedroom, a full size open loft and one full Jack-n-Jill bath upstairs // Fenced backyard with concrete patio and extra storage // Located close to the Centre of Tallahassee, loads of Monroe Street shopping and restaurants, with easy commuter access to I-10

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 2518 Golden Park have any available units?
2518 Golden Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Golden Park have?
Some of 2518 Golden Park's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Golden Park currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Golden Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Golden Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 Golden Park is pet friendly.
Does 2518 Golden Park offer parking?
Yes, 2518 Golden Park offers parking.
Does 2518 Golden Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Golden Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Golden Park have a pool?
Yes, 2518 Golden Park has a pool.
Does 2518 Golden Park have accessible units?
No, 2518 Golden Park does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Golden Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 Golden Park has units with dishwashers.
