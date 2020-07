Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Newly updated large home near San Luis Park! The first floor of this split-level home features newer stainless-steel kitchen appliances & new counter-tops, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, and a full-length deck that is partially screened in. The second floor has new designer vinyl-plank flooring, 2nd fireplace, screened-in patio, washer/dryer, and could be used as a 4th bedroom or family room. Large driveway with carport. Lawn care included. Natural Gas used at this property!