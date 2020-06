Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1239 Continental Court Available 08/01/20 -- PRELEASING FOR 8/1/2020 -- 1/1 Townhouse Close To TCC/FSU!



This 1/1 Townhouse is great starter place for a single person or a college couple. New carpet installed last year after tenant took occupancy. See video for updated flooring. This location is close to campus and shopping. This unit features additional counter space in kitchen not common in similar units. Washer and dryer are included. Pets okay with owner approval. Call today to schedule an appointment!



