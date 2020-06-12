/
2 bedroom apartments
172 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sweetwater, FL
33 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
848 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
Sweetwater Groves
1 Unit Available
11195 SW 1st St 115 IV
11195 Southwest 1st Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Excellent location, excellent priced condo! - Property Id: 263717 Great unit located in the aguadulce community. Centrally located, tile throughout, amazing neighborhood, priced to rent out fast! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Sweetwater
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1113 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Fontainbleau East
31 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
International Gardens
9 Units Available
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
International Gardens
4 Units Available
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
245 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1098 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10227 NW 9th St Circle 507-3IV
10227 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Centrally Located Secured Unit - Property Id: 286646 SPECTACULAR 2 BED/2 BATH UNIT IN FOUNTAIN BLEU AREA. REMODELED KITCHEN, GATED COMMUNITY, 24 HOURS SECURITY. GREAT SCHOOL AREA. ENJOY COMMUNITY POOL AND TENNIS COURT.
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
9735 Fountainebleau
9735 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1 sqft
Very well maintenance apartment, so centricall, a lot of shopping centers near by, a lot of restaurants around, very good schools district , very friendly environment, a cross from Doral area a lot of source of jobs around and very good
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10257 NW 9th St Cir
10257 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1 sqft
Great unit in West Fontaine!, just painted and clean. 2/2 with balcony, washer and dryer inside, updated kitchen and bathroom This is gated community.
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11780 SW 18th St 514
11780 Southwest 18th Street, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
898 sqft
Your clients are looking for a good location ?. You just found it... Nice and comfortable apartment with amazing location in the hear of Miami. Really close to FIU, 8 St, markets and grocery stores.
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
11800 SW 18th St 514
11800 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
898 sqft
Great location, nice kite, balcony, tile,community pool , Laundry in unit . Elevator. Supermarket and majors expressways close by.
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
914 sqft
9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #603, Miami, FL 33172 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10244 NW 9th St Cir
10244 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Nice completely Furnished Condo at West Fontaine. 2 bedroom and 2 bath and mezzanine to be used as 3 bedroom. Community with a lot of amenities: tennis court, pool, gym, ect.
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
9703 NW 4th Ln
9703 Northwest 4th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful Spacious 2 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath in Fountainebleu. Located in a gated community with vigilant Security guards. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces. The complex has 2 tennis courts, 2 pools and a playground for kids.
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
2055 SW 122nd Ave
2055 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Beautiful apartment, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located on the third floor, nice view, all tile, washer and dryer inside of unit, walk-in-closet in the master bedroom.
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
250 W Park Dr
250 West Park Drive, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Centrally located, spacious 2/1 on second floor. This move in ready condo has been freshly painted and renovated. Minutes to major highways, shopping, restaurants, places of worship and public transportation. Low Monthly Maintenance.
Lake Pointe
1 Unit Available
1152 NW 124th Pl
1152 Northwest 124th Place, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
water,electricity,no included,the property will be available april 1ro
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
2075 SW 122nd Ave
2075 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
910 sqft
IMPECCABLE & BRIGHT UNIT LOCATED IN A VERY CENTRALLY LOCATED AREA, "CORAL TOWERS" COMMUNITY READY TO MOVE-IN!! ALL FULLY TILED FLOORS THROUGHOUT & UPDATED BATHROOMS & KITCHEN WITH WASHER & DRYER INSIDE A PLUS++ LOTS OF LIGHT & PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.
Fontainbleau East
1 Unit Available
9678 Fontainebleau Blvd 307IV
9678 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
LARGE condo in Fontainebleau - Property Id: 263735 RENT THIS LARGE 2/2 CONDO CLOSE TO THE MIAMI INTL AIRPORT,5 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN MIAMI/BRICKELL AVE AND 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM MIAMI BEACH.
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
Las Sevillas
10132 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Spacious 2nd floor 2 story townhome style 2 bed 2.5 bath. Open kitchen with granite counters, Living, dining area 1/2 bath. Balcony with garden and lake views. 2 bedrooms upstairs each with private baths.
1 Unit Available
245 NW 109th Ave 204IV
245 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Cozy Unit, Yet over 1,000 Square feet! - Property Id: 240190 Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in Laguna Club Condominium. This remodeled unit features a bright and ample living area, and tile floor throughout.
1 Unit Available
290 Nw 109th Ave
290 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
Two floors brand new Luxury Villa at Century Park West Gated Community. Modern & spacious 2 x 2 1/2 in the 2 floors. New appliances, A/C, Dishwasher & electrical water heater. Features include: formal living and dining.
