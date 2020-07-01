342 NW 114th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. Excellent townhouse at the Villas at Bristol Park. Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, tile flooring, backyard, accordion shutters on all windows, 2 assigned parking spaces. All bedrooms are located upstairs, 1 year lease required, credit/background check, employment verification required. Non-smokers only, no pets allowed. Maximum 4 occupants. PLEASE NOTE COMMUNITY DOESN'T ALLOW COMMERCIAL VEHICLES. 2 VEHICLES PER UNIT ONLY. DO NOT APPLY IF YOU HAVE A COMMERCIAL VEHICLE OR MORE THAN 2 VEHICLES. MANAGEMENT REQUIRES 3 WEEK TO PROCESS APPLICATIONS. STUDENTS WELCOME!