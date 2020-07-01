All apartments in Sweetwater
Find more places like 342 NW 114th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sweetwater, FL
/
342 NW 114th Ave
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

342 NW 114th Ave

342 Northwest 114th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sweetwater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

342 Northwest 114th Avenue, Sweetwater, FL 33172
Sweetwater Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. Excellent townhouse at the Villas at Bristol Park. Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, tile flooring, backyard, accordion shutters on all windows, 2 assigned parking spaces. All bedrooms are located upstairs, 1 year lease required, credit/background check, employment verification required. Non-smokers only, no pets allowed. Maximum 4 occupants. PLEASE NOTE COMMUNITY DOESN'T ALLOW COMMERCIAL VEHICLES. 2 VEHICLES PER UNIT ONLY. DO NOT APPLY IF YOU HAVE A COMMERCIAL VEHICLE OR MORE THAN 2 VEHICLES. MANAGEMENT REQUIRES 3 WEEK TO PROCESS APPLICATIONS. STUDENTS WELCOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 NW 114th Ave have any available units?
342 NW 114th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sweetwater, FL.
What amenities does 342 NW 114th Ave have?
Some of 342 NW 114th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 NW 114th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
342 NW 114th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 NW 114th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 342 NW 114th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sweetwater.
Does 342 NW 114th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 342 NW 114th Ave offers parking.
Does 342 NW 114th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 NW 114th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 NW 114th Ave have a pool?
No, 342 NW 114th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 342 NW 114th Ave have accessible units?
No, 342 NW 114th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 342 NW 114th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 NW 114th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 342 NW 114th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 NW 114th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St
Sweetwater, FL 33172

Similar Pages

Sweetwater 2 BedroomsSweetwater 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSweetwater Apartments with Balconies
Sweetwater Apartments with ParkingSweetwater Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FL
Richmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLBal Harbour, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLWest Park, FLPrinceton, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College