342 NW 114th Ave

Amenities
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. Excellent townhouse at the Villas at Bristol Park. Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, tile flooring, backyard, accordion shutters on all windows, 2 assigned parking spaces. All bedrooms are located upstairs, 1 year lease required, credit/background check, employment verification required. Non-smokers only, no pets allowed. Maximum 4 occupants. PLEASE NOTE COMMUNITY DOESN'T ALLOW COMMERCIAL VEHICLES. 2 VEHICLES PER UNIT ONLY. DO NOT APPLY IF YOU HAVE A COMMERCIAL VEHICLE OR MORE THAN 2 VEHICLES. MANAGEMENT REQUIRES 3 WEEK TO PROCESS APPLICATIONS. STUDENTS WELCOME!