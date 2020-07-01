10945 SW 7th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom 1 bath For Rent, walking distance to FIU. Completely remodeled. New tile throughout, new kitchen with stainless appliances, and new bathroom. Includes washer and dryer inside the unit and 2 assigned parking spaces conveniently located in front of the door. Just painted and ready to move. Unit comes with remote control ceiling fans and vertical blinds. Conveniently located near FIU, Florida's turnpike, 836 Dolphin Expressway, Dolphin Mall, shopping centers, restaurants and shops. Contact me for private tour.