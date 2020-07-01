All apartments in Sweetwater
10945 SW 7th St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

10945 SW 7th St

10945 Southwest 7th Street · (305) 767-3117
Location

10945 Southwest 7th Street, Sweetwater, FL 33174
Sweetwater Groves

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath For Rent, walking distance to FIU. Completely remodeled. New tile throughout, new kitchen with stainless appliances, and new bathroom. Includes washer and dryer inside the unit and 2 assigned parking spaces conveniently located in front of the door. Just painted and ready to move. Unit comes with remote control ceiling fans and vertical blinds. Conveniently located near FIU, Florida's turnpike, 836 Dolphin Expressway, Dolphin Mall, shopping centers, restaurants and shops. Contact me for private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10945 SW 7th St have any available units?
10945 SW 7th St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10945 SW 7th St have?
Some of 10945 SW 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10945 SW 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
10945 SW 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10945 SW 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 10945 SW 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sweetwater.
Does 10945 SW 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 10945 SW 7th St offers parking.
Does 10945 SW 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10945 SW 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10945 SW 7th St have a pool?
No, 10945 SW 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 10945 SW 7th St have accessible units?
No, 10945 SW 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10945 SW 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10945 SW 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10945 SW 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10945 SW 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
