/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:22 PM
281 Apartments for rent in Surfside, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9156 Collins Ave
9156 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Ready for tenant. Cozy building on Collins ave across the beach. Washer and dryer inside the apartment. Close to Publix supermarket, Bal harbour Shops, banks, two blocks to Post Office.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9201 Collins Ave
9201 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
**Luxurious apartment top of the line finishes* electrics blinds* direct ocean view* large corner balcony* fully furniture and equipped* Privet beach area with barbecue and volleyball court, in addition, public beach area chair/umbrellla/towel
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8888 Collins Ave
8888 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESS AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE FULLY FURNISHED,DECORATED BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS BUILT IN 2000.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9008 Collins Ave
9008 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Live across from the beach in the beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms condo.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8727 Carlyle Ave
8727 Carlyle Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Remarkable 1 Bedroom/1 Bath unit walking distance to the popular Surfside Beach, houses of worship, Publix and very near Harding Avenue shops, restaurants and Bal Harbour Mall. Ready to move in with new washer/dryer! Won't last!!! Very easy to show!
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9172 COLLINS AVE
9172 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1/1 763 SF condo at The Waverly in Surfside! Unit Features: fresh paint, high ceilings, walk-in closet, full size W/D and 1 parking space! Building Features: Recent substantial long term improvements, including updated new pool areas,
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8777 Collins Ave
8777 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury building on the ocean. Spacious open space layout apartment with beautiful views. Washer /Dryer inside unit. Covered parking #83. Valet parking for second car. Minutes to Bal Harbor shops, house of worship, supermarket and great shops.
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9532 ABBOTT AVE
9532 Abbott Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME IN THE HEART OF SURFSIDE, WALKING DISTANCE FROM THE BEACH, BAL HARBOUR SHOPS, HOUSES OF WORSHIP. RENTED UNFURNISHED.
1 of 64
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9001 Collins Ave
9001 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
2600 sqft
Luxury is reimagined at The Surf Club Four Seasons Residences by Pritzker winning architect Richard Meier.
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9499 Collins Ave
9499 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Corner residence in beautiful Spaggia on the beach. The condo spacious, open concept, modern and totally renovated - Large master bedroom and bath. Den is used as a 2nd bedroom can accommodate children or nanny.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8855 Collins Ave
8855 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great water and downtown views from this spacious 3 bedrooms, with a wraparound balcony at Champlain Towers East, in the heart of Surfside.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8934 Carlyle Ave
8934 Carlyle Avenue, Surfside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
Freshly redone and painted plus new fans and nicely redone kitchen, brand new higher end range ...never used. Large granite Island with storage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9501 Collins Ave
9501 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Truly rare to find, an exceptional beachfront townhome steps from the pristine Bal Harbour shoreline. A modern masterpiece, this residence showcases thoughtful design details and luxury features throughout.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8955 collins
8955 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
ARTE, a boutique collection of 16 oceanfront residences by Citterio & Viel in collaboration with Kobi Karp.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9341 COLLINS AVE.
9341 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1277 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE TO RENT !!! BEST DEAL AT THE BUILDING !! REDUCED !! REDUCED !!LIVE RIGH ON THE BEACH !! 1 SPACIOUS BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATHS.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
600 Surfside
600 91st Street, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
Large Corner 2 story, 2263 square foot home, 3/2 four blocks from the Ocean and the Four Seasons Hotel.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9559 Collins Ave
9559 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
OCEAN VIEWS! 3/2.5 FULLY FURNISHED. POOL, SPA, BEACH SERVICE AND MORE... CLOSE TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. ASKING PRICE IS FOR 6 MONTHS, ONLY FOR SHORT TERM RENT
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9065 Dickens Ave
9065 Dickens Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
COMPLETELY FURNISHED, BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN HIGHLY SOUGHT SURFSIDE. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, 1 CAR GARAGE. VAULTED HIGH CEILING, TILE & WOOD FLOOR. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
Results within 1 mile of Surfside
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846
9420 West Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809 Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands.
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
75 S Shore Dr
75 South Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy the peace and tranquility of South Shore drive located next to the Normandy Shores Golf Course and surrounded by waterway, the Bay & steps from Fairway Park.
1 of 75
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
807 86th Street
807 86th Street, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1400 sqft
3 bedroom one bath apartment on the water. Furnished. Dock for boat. Private yard. 2 parking spaces. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/807-86th-st-miami-beach-fl-33141-usa/a04cdb02-4539-436b-ab48-2c73cd381020 (RLNE5501890)
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,400
1704 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building.
Similar Pages
Surfside 1 BedroomsSurfside 2 BedroomsSurfside 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSurfside 3 BedroomsSurfside Apartments with BalconySurfside Apartments with Garage
Surfside Apartments with GymSurfside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSurfside Apartments with ParkingSurfside Apartments with PoolSurfside Apartments with Washer-DryerSurfside Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL