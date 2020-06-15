220 Kings Point Dr

Amenities

Waterfront fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with water views! One block to the ocean- this one has it all including parking, laundry and waterfront pool. Beautiful unit with open kitchen w/both a dining table and barstools for comfort, dishwasher, microwave, electric range, full sized refrigerator, toaster oven, coffee maker, dishware and cookware. Spacious layout including wall to wall windows to bring in the view & fully appointed w/gorgeous furnishings including 2 flat screen TVs, updated bath accessible from living & bedroom areas & great closet space. Cable & internet included. Well kept quiet building w/lovely pool, great outdoor sunbathing & shaded areas, welcoming lobby w/elevators, 1 parking space included & additional available at $50/m.