Sunny Isles Beach, FL
220 Kings Point Dr
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:04 PM

220 Kings Point Dr

220 Kings Point Drive · (305) 527-6051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Kings Point Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Kings Point

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
internet access
lobby
Waterfront fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with water views! One block to the ocean- this one has it all including parking, laundry and waterfront pool. Beautiful unit with open kitchen w/both a dining table and barstools for comfort, dishwasher, microwave, electric range, full sized refrigerator, toaster oven, coffee maker, dishware and cookware. Spacious layout including wall to wall windows to bring in the view & fully appointed w/gorgeous furnishings including 2 flat screen TVs, updated bath accessible from living & bedroom areas & great closet space. Cable & internet included. Well kept quiet building w/lovely pool, great outdoor sunbathing & shaded areas, welcoming lobby w/elevators, 1 parking space included & additional available at $50/m.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Kings Point Dr have any available units?
220 Kings Point Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Kings Point Dr have?
Some of 220 Kings Point Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Kings Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
220 Kings Point Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Kings Point Dr pet-friendly?
No, 220 Kings Point Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 220 Kings Point Dr offer parking?
Yes, 220 Kings Point Dr does offer parking.
Does 220 Kings Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Kings Point Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Kings Point Dr have a pool?
Yes, 220 Kings Point Dr has a pool.
Does 220 Kings Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 220 Kings Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Kings Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Kings Point Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Kings Point Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Kings Point Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
