16919 N Bay Rd

Amenities
Beautiful spacious apartment in Plaza of Americas! Just renovated! Apartment features new appliances, vanity, bathroom, fresh paint, lights. Tile floors throughout. Great unit with nice garden and city views. Rent includes basic cable and water, has extra storage, 1 covered garage space, Conveniently located, 1 block to the beach, grocery stores, restaurants, brand new kids park. 10 min away from FIU campus, Aventura Mall, I-95, Golfstream, movies. Complex has 24H security, pool, gym, sauna, party room. Available August 10th, 2018