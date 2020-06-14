All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:38 PM

16919 N Bay Rd

16919 North Bay Road · (786) 985-9211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Sunny Isles Beach
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

16919 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 519 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
sauna
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Beautiful spacious apartment in Plaza of Americas! Just renovated! Apartment features new appliances, vanity, bathroom, fresh paint, lights. Tile floors throughout. Great unit with nice garden and city views. Rent includes basic cable and water, has extra storage, 1 covered garage space, Conveniently located, 1 block to the beach, grocery stores, restaurants, brand new kids park. 10 min away from FIU campus, Aventura Mall, I-95, Golfstream, movies. Complex has 24H security, pool, gym, sauna, party room. Available August 10th, 2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16919 N Bay Rd have any available units?
16919 N Bay Rd has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16919 N Bay Rd have?
Some of 16919 N Bay Rd's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16919 N Bay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
16919 N Bay Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16919 N Bay Rd pet-friendly?
No, 16919 N Bay Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 16919 N Bay Rd offer parking?
Yes, 16919 N Bay Rd does offer parking.
Does 16919 N Bay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16919 N Bay Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16919 N Bay Rd have a pool?
Yes, 16919 N Bay Rd has a pool.
Does 16919 N Bay Rd have accessible units?
No, 16919 N Bay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 16919 N Bay Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 16919 N Bay Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16919 N Bay Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 16919 N Bay Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
