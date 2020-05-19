All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 713 Elkhorn Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
713 Elkhorn Rd
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

713 Elkhorn Rd

713 Elkhorn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

713 Elkhorn Road, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Greenbriar

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
ENJOY YOUR RETIREMENT!!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful open and roomy 3 Beds 2 Bath split floor plan features a large master suite and two large bedrooms on the opposite end of the home. No carpet here, all the flooring has been upgraded. Cathedral vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and newer appliances, finished Florida room, lanai, garage floor and walkway professionally painted and sealed, The Greenbriar community is located in the heart of Sun City Center. Directly across from the south golf course, sports complex and south clubhouse. The gorgeous tile roofs and lush yards make Greenbriar one of Sun City Centers most sought after communities. Sun City Center is one of Florida's most affordable active living senior communities with an exceptional range of recreational and social amenities. Minutes from world class beaches and Disney World with 3 heated pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, sports complex, arts & crafts building, two multi-million dollar club houses, state-of-the-art medical facilities, shopping, 5 golf courses, 200 social and sports clubs and endless entertainment resources all accessible by golf cart.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1708577?accessKey=5e0c

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5618826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Elkhorn Rd have any available units?
713 Elkhorn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 713 Elkhorn Rd have?
Some of 713 Elkhorn Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Elkhorn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
713 Elkhorn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Elkhorn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Elkhorn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 713 Elkhorn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 713 Elkhorn Rd offers parking.
Does 713 Elkhorn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Elkhorn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Elkhorn Rd have a pool?
Yes, 713 Elkhorn Rd has a pool.
Does 713 Elkhorn Rd have accessible units?
No, 713 Elkhorn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Elkhorn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Elkhorn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Elkhorn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Elkhorn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 3 Bedrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with ParkingSun City Center Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun City Center Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FL
Riverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa