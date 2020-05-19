713 Elkhorn Rd

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

ENJOY YOUR RETIREMENT!!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful open and roomy 3 Beds 2 Bath split floor plan features a large master suite and two large bedrooms on the opposite end of the home. No carpet here, all the flooring has been upgraded. Cathedral vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and newer appliances, finished Florida room, lanai, garage floor and walkway professionally painted and sealed, The Greenbriar community is located in the heart of Sun City Center. Directly across from the south golf course, sports complex and south clubhouse. The gorgeous tile roofs and lush yards make Greenbriar one of Sun City Centers most sought after communities. Sun City Center is one of Florida's most affordable active living senior communities with an exceptional range of recreational and social amenities. Minutes from world class beaches and Disney World with 3 heated pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, sports complex, arts & crafts building, two multi-million dollar club houses, state-of-the-art medical facilities, shopping, 5 golf courses, 200 social and sports clubs and endless entertainment resources all accessible by golf cart.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1708577?accessKey=5e0c



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5618826)