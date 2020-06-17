2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE.

Amenities

WATER VIEW!! MOVE IN READY!! Enjoy the spacious living room and open kitchen with an adjoining sun room and a water view!! Remodeled throughout including an all NEW kitchen with updated appliances. Bathrooms have also been updated. Enjoy your morning coffee or evenings relaxing out back overlooking the water. Kings Point is conveniently located near I-75, 301 and 41 for easy access to shopping, golf, sports events and beaches throughout the bay area. Available for 12 month lease or seasonal.