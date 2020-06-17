All apartments in Sun City Center
2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE.
2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE

2032 Hawkhurst Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2032 Hawkhurst Circle, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WATER VIEW!! MOVE IN READY!! Enjoy the spacious living room and open kitchen with an adjoining sun room and a water view!! Remodeled throughout including an all NEW kitchen with updated appliances. Bathrooms have also been updated. Enjoy your morning coffee or evenings relaxing out back overlooking the water. Kings Point is conveniently located near I-75, 301 and 41 for easy access to shopping, golf, sports events and beaches throughout the bay area. Available for 12 month lease or seasonal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE have any available units?
2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE have?
Some of 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2032 HAWKHURST CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

