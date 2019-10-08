All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE

2006 Hampstead Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2006 Hampstead Circle, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Available December 1, 2019. Non-smokers only, no pets allowed. One-year lease only. Unfurnished. You will love this spacious condo featuring cart port; utility room; screened front porch; split bedrooms floor plan; kitchen that opens to the living room and dining room; large bedrooms and a sunroom/family that lead to screened patio with tranquil water view. Vinyl planks and tile flooring throughout the unit. Rent includes water and sewer, Clubhouse dues for two, lawn maintenance, basic cable TV, and pest control. Condo is located in a 55+ community of Kings Point in Sun City Center. Kings Point is gated, has two clubhouses with indoor and outdoor pools, casual dining, fitness, clubs and activities to keep you as busy as you choose to be. SCC is near the West coast of Florida with a short drive to beaches, parks, cultural centers, professional sports teams, airports, dining, shopping, medical and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE have any available units?
2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE have?
Some of 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 3 Bedrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with ParkingSun City Center Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun City Center Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FL
Riverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa