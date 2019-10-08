2006 HAMPSTEAD CIRCLE

Amenities

Available December 1, 2019. Non-smokers only, no pets allowed. One-year lease only. Unfurnished. You will love this spacious condo featuring cart port; utility room; screened front porch; split bedrooms floor plan; kitchen that opens to the living room and dining room; large bedrooms and a sunroom/family that lead to screened patio with tranquil water view. Vinyl planks and tile flooring throughout the unit. Rent includes water and sewer, Clubhouse dues for two, lawn maintenance, basic cable TV, and pest control. Condo is located in a 55+ community of Kings Point in Sun City Center. Kings Point is gated, has two clubhouses with indoor and outdoor pools, casual dining, fitness, clubs and activities to keep you as busy as you choose to be. SCC is near the West coast of Florida with a short drive to beaches, parks, cultural centers, professional sports teams, airports, dining, shopping, medical and more.