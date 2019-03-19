All apartments in Sun City Center
Sun City Center, FL
1906 Canterbury Lane L-22
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1906 Canterbury Lane L-22

1906 Canterbury Ln L 22 · No Longer Available
Sun City Center
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1906 Canterbury Ln L 22, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED SUN CITY DUPLEX! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Don't miss out on this one! Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with carport in popular 55+ community of Kings Point in Sun City Center. Move-in ready with open Kitchen with updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ceramic tile. French doors provide access to the tiled lanai. Both bathrooms have been updated and have granite countertops. Laminate flooring throughout bedrooms and dining area. New roof 2017, new washer and dryer 2017, and updated electrical. Kings Point offers two clubhouses, a 20/20 centre, 3 different cafe's, two indoor pools, two outdoor pools, two fitness centers, bocce ball, tennis and pickle ball courts. The many clubs and activities include dancing, karaoke, creative arts, woodworking, pottery, arts and crafts, billards, etc. This is what you have been looking for!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

If you have additional questions you may also contact Jim with Rent Solutions at 813-421-2248.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4619519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 have any available units?
1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 have?
Some of 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 offers parking.
Does 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 have a pool?
Yes, 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 has a pool.
Does 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 have accessible units?
No, 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Canterbury Lane L-22 does not have units with air conditioning.
