1906 Canterbury Lane L-22

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court carport clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED SUN CITY DUPLEX! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Don't miss out on this one! Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with carport in popular 55+ community of Kings Point in Sun City Center. Move-in ready with open Kitchen with updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and ceramic tile. French doors provide access to the tiled lanai. Both bathrooms have been updated and have granite countertops. Laminate flooring throughout bedrooms and dining area. New roof 2017, new washer and dryer 2017, and updated electrical. Kings Point offers two clubhouses, a 20/20 centre, 3 different cafe's, two indoor pools, two outdoor pools, two fitness centers, bocce ball, tennis and pickle ball courts. The many clubs and activities include dancing, karaoke, creative arts, woodworking, pottery, arts and crafts, billards, etc. This is what you have been looking for!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions you may also contact Jim with Rent Solutions at 813-421-2248.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4619519)