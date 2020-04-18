16254 Amethyst Key Drive

Amenities

Valencia Lakes Villa - This like new villa is in the 55+ Community of Valencia Lakes. Where Active Adults live and play. Isabella Grande floorpan is ready for move in. The eat in kitchen offers upgraded off white cabinets with lighting and a glass curio cabinet, granite countertops and eat in area, ceramic tile floors and new appliances including washer and dryer. Fresh neutral paint throughout. There is a formal dining room with large window and ceramic tile floors. The large Great Room features ceramic tile floors, a ceiling fan and sliders out to the covered, screened lanai. There are no backyard neighbors. The Master Suite features a ceiling fan, large walk in closet, dual vanities, ceramic tile and a large glass enclosed shower. Both bedrooms have new carpet. The gated community features a Clubhouse with gym, credit rooms, game rooms, Hobby Rooms, pools, Tennis, Basketball and Pickleball courts, garden plots, a Military Memorial Park and Dog Park, RV and Boat parking, walking around a lake.



(RLNE5507038)