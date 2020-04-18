All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 16254 Amethyst Key Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
16254 Amethyst Key Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

16254 Amethyst Key Drive

16254 Amethyst Key Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16254 Amethyst Key Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
tennis court
Valencia Lakes Villa - This like new villa is in the 55+ Community of Valencia Lakes. Where Active Adults live and play. Isabella Grande floorpan is ready for move in. The eat in kitchen offers upgraded off white cabinets with lighting and a glass curio cabinet, granite countertops and eat in area, ceramic tile floors and new appliances including washer and dryer. Fresh neutral paint throughout. There is a formal dining room with large window and ceramic tile floors. The large Great Room features ceramic tile floors, a ceiling fan and sliders out to the covered, screened lanai. There are no backyard neighbors. The Master Suite features a ceiling fan, large walk in closet, dual vanities, ceramic tile and a large glass enclosed shower. Both bedrooms have new carpet. The gated community features a Clubhouse with gym, credit rooms, game rooms, Hobby Rooms, pools, Tennis, Basketball and Pickleball courts, garden plots, a Military Memorial Park and Dog Park, RV and Boat parking, walking around a lake.

(RLNE5507038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16254 Amethyst Key Drive have any available units?
16254 Amethyst Key Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 16254 Amethyst Key Drive have?
Some of 16254 Amethyst Key Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16254 Amethyst Key Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16254 Amethyst Key Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16254 Amethyst Key Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16254 Amethyst Key Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16254 Amethyst Key Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16254 Amethyst Key Drive offers parking.
Does 16254 Amethyst Key Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16254 Amethyst Key Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16254 Amethyst Key Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16254 Amethyst Key Drive has a pool.
Does 16254 Amethyst Key Drive have accessible units?
No, 16254 Amethyst Key Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16254 Amethyst Key Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16254 Amethyst Key Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16254 Amethyst Key Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16254 Amethyst Key Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 3 Bedrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with ParkingSun City Center Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun City Center Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FL
Riverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa