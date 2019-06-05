16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE

Amenities

This Like New PALAZZO model home is located in VALENCIA LAKES, one of the FL premier 55+ community. With a tropical backyard view, this 3 bedrooms, den, 2 1/2 bath, 2.5-car garage home has everything you are looking for and MOVE IN READY! Open spacious living and dining areas with crown molding throughout the natural two-tone house. It’s equipped with stainless appliances, brushed-nickel hardware, vent-out microwave, lazy Susan in cabinet, widened bar counter, and a wall of pantry cabinets with pull-out drawers; upgraded two-stage AC system with UV air purification, whole-house electric surge protection, salt-less water softener and water filtration, granite counter tops, coffered ceiling in master bedroom and living room, custom-designed organizer systems and sliding-mirror doors in closets, ceiling fans with lights, front-load washer and dryer, finished floor and golf-cart charging outlet in garage; screened front entry, custom-made window shades and motorized shade for French glass door that opens to extended lanai and large picturesque backyard, unfiltered water outlet in lanai, and gutters around the entire house. Don’t miss out this rare rental opportunity to live in VALENCIA LAKES, enjoy the lifestyle as same as all of other residents here -- the spectacular waterfront recreation complex, state of art fitness center, massive swimming pools, steam saunas, game/card rooms, lighted outdoor tennis, pickleball & softball courts and loads of activities for the active adult, and much more!