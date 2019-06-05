All apartments in Sun City Center
16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE

16128 Cedar Key Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16128 Cedar Key Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
This Like New PALAZZO model home is located in VALENCIA LAKES, one of the FL premier 55+ community. With a tropical backyard view, this 3 bedrooms, den, 2 1/2 bath, 2.5-car garage home has everything you are looking for and MOVE IN READY! Open spacious living and dining areas with crown molding throughout the natural two-tone house. It’s equipped with stainless appliances, brushed-nickel hardware, vent-out microwave, lazy Susan in cabinet, widened bar counter, and a wall of pantry cabinets with pull-out drawers; upgraded two-stage AC system with UV air purification, whole-house electric surge protection, salt-less water softener and water filtration, granite counter tops, coffered ceiling in master bedroom and living room, custom-designed organizer systems and sliding-mirror doors in closets, ceiling fans with lights, front-load washer and dryer, finished floor and golf-cart charging outlet in garage; screened front entry, custom-made window shades and motorized shade for French glass door that opens to extended lanai and large picturesque backyard, unfiltered water outlet in lanai, and gutters around the entire house. Don’t miss out this rare rental opportunity to live in VALENCIA LAKES, enjoy the lifestyle as same as all of other residents here -- the spectacular waterfront recreation complex, state of art fitness center, massive swimming pools, steam saunas, game/card rooms, lighted outdoor tennis, pickleball & softball courts and loads of activities for the active adult, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE have any available units?
16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE have?
Some of 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16128 CEDAR KEY DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
