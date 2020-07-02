1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

This unfurnished rental home is in an age restricted community called Sun City Center. Conveniently located across from the clubhouse and all that happens here you'll have access to Pools, recreation, fitness, bus trips and more. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home featuring the kitchen in the front that is big enough for a breakfast table by the window. A 1 car garage and driveway is here for you also. The living and dining room combo is in the middle of the home with a bonus/lanai past the sliding glass doors with a laundry room adjacent. There is a back

door to the yard where you can let your dog out for a walk around or take him on the sidewalk around the neighborhood. Looking for a long term tenant in this one.