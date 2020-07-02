All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD

1204 North Pebble Beach Boulevard · (813) 363-3031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1204 North Pebble Beach Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Fairview Coop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This unfurnished rental home is in an age restricted community called Sun City Center. Conveniently located across from the clubhouse and all that happens here you'll have access to Pools, recreation, fitness, bus trips and more. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home featuring the kitchen in the front that is big enough for a breakfast table by the window. A 1 car garage and driveway is here for you also. The living and dining room combo is in the middle of the home with a bonus/lanai past the sliding glass doors with a laundry room adjacent. There is a back
door to the yard where you can let your dog out for a walk around or take him on the sidewalk around the neighborhood. Looking for a long term tenant in this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD have any available units?
1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1204 N PEBBLE BEACH BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with GaragesSun City Center Apartments with Gyms
Sun City Center Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FL
Beacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity