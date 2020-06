Amenities

A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! This beautiful condo is located on the desirable wide Saint Lucie River. With only 10 units you can enjoy quiet and private living. Enjoy the sunset by the heated pool. This home includes under cover parking (1), storage unit, elevator, beautiful grounds and so much more. Close to downtown Stuart shopping and restaurants, I 95 and the turnpike just less then 10 miles away.