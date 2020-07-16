All apartments in Stuart
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:05 AM

3071 S.e. Aster Ln

3071 Southeast Aster Lane · (423) 534-5017
Location

3071 Southeast Aster Lane, Stuart, FL 34994

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1011 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
*Rates based on lease term. See details below. 3 month min. lease required.

Call/text owner directly to discuss: Wendy/Cell 423-534-5017.

Exquisitely FURNISHED, HUGE 1BED /1 BATH LUXURY CONDO. Beautiful plantation shutters and no carpet. Water, Sewer, Cable, Trash and Landscaping included, PLUS full size Washer & Dryer in unit! Reserved covered parking directly in front of unit!
Electric and WiFi can be added to the rent for short term leases.

This spacious, 2nd floor, corner condo is not your average rental. Beautifully furnished vacation rental, a truly charming space for business travelers or those looking to relocate. Includes everything you need, besides all furniture and decor, this unit comes with all bedding, linens, bath towels, dishes, glassware, silverware, cooking utensils, mixing bowls, pots and pans, vacuum, iron, ironing board,etc!! Just move in with your suitcase and toothbrush.

Tons of storage, LARGE Master Bedroom, Living, Dining and full size Kitchen with volume ceilings. 1,011sf The size of most 2 bedrooms!
Enjoy the peaceful lake view from your large back sunroom, complete with dining table and chairs, featuring roll out windows for year round use. A great space for morning coffee or a home office featuring a calm nature view.

Freshly updated and fully furnished with 2 flatscreen TVs, 4 piece King suite with sleigh bed, brand new pillow top mattress and bedding, giant walk in closet, living and dining rm furniture, patio furniture, full size kitchen appliances, pantry and breakfast bar.

Separate laundry rm w/ shelving includes a Full Size Washer and Dryer in your unit! Plus additional utility closet for bikes and beach gear w/ more shelving! Paddle fans, tile and laminate floors through out. Tons of natural light.

Convenient parking! Assigned covered parking directly at stair entry to your unit with plenty of guest spots nearby. Heated pool with bathrooms and hot showers, clubhouse and tennis courts just steps from your unit. No age restrictions. Trucks okay up to 3/4 ton, with no signage. (Magnetics can be used to cover any lettering overnight.) Commercial vehicles prohibited. No motorcycles permitted overnight, however Paradise Self Storage is just around the corner on Indian Street 0.5 mi. away.

Pet friendly! Up to 2 small dogs considered with pet interview and non-refundable pet fee of $300/pet. No cats. Monthly pet rent: $50/mo per pet. Pets must be kept on a leash and owners are required to pick up after their pets.

Non-smokers only. There is no smoking permitted in this unit or on the back patio or front breezeway.

*Rates based on lease term. 3 mo. min. Water and Cable included, plus all furnishings.

$1,500/mo with annual lease
$1,800/mo with 6 month lease during April-Dec
$2,000/mo with 3 month lease during April-Dec
$2,400/mo with 3 month lease during Jan/Feb/Mar

$1,500 Deposit. F/L/S.

Month to month option following lease term.

$45 Credit and background check required for each individual guest staying in unit. Easy online application. Pay securely with credit card, debit card or bank account using Avail professional landlording website. Plus, earn credit for on time payments through Avail's credit reporting.

Deal with owners directly! Call Wendy and Joe : 423-534-5017 Cell
Or fill out the online request with email. They will get back to you right away.

Indian Pines, located off of Indian Street and Aster Lane, is centrally located to everything: shopping, restaurants, hospitals, beaches, golf and fishing and Stuart airport. 10 min. to I-95 or the Turnpike. 15 min. to Pt. St. Lucie. 30 minutes to Palm Beach Gardens. 45 minutes to Palm Beach International Airport or Kravis Center for the Arts, City Place, Worth Ave, etc!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

