3071 S.e. Aster Ln

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool guest parking internet access tennis court

Call/text owner directly to discuss: Wendy/Cell 423-534-5017.



Exquisitely FURNISHED, HUGE 1BED /1 BATH LUXURY CONDO. Beautiful plantation shutters and no carpet. Water, Sewer, Cable, Trash and Landscaping included, PLUS full size Washer & Dryer in unit! Reserved covered parking directly in front of unit!

Electric and WiFi can be added to the rent for short term leases.



This spacious, 2nd floor, corner condo is not your average rental. Beautifully furnished vacation rental, a truly charming space for business travelers or those looking to relocate. Includes everything you need, besides all furniture and decor, this unit comes with all bedding, linens, bath towels, dishes, glassware, silverware, cooking utensils, mixing bowls, pots and pans, vacuum, iron, ironing board,etc!! Just move in with your suitcase and toothbrush.



Tons of storage, LARGE Master Bedroom, Living, Dining and full size Kitchen with volume ceilings. 1,011sf The size of most 2 bedrooms!

Enjoy the peaceful lake view from your large back sunroom, complete with dining table and chairs, featuring roll out windows for year round use. A great space for morning coffee or a home office featuring a calm nature view.



Freshly updated and fully furnished with 2 flatscreen TVs, 4 piece King suite with sleigh bed, brand new pillow top mattress and bedding, giant walk in closet, living and dining rm furniture, patio furniture, full size kitchen appliances, pantry and breakfast bar.



Separate laundry rm w/ shelving includes a Full Size Washer and Dryer in your unit! Plus additional utility closet for bikes and beach gear w/ more shelving! Paddle fans, tile and laminate floors through out. Tons of natural light.



Convenient parking! Assigned covered parking directly at stair entry to your unit with plenty of guest spots nearby. Heated pool with bathrooms and hot showers, clubhouse and tennis courts just steps from your unit. No age restrictions. Trucks okay up to 3/4 ton, with no signage. (Magnetics can be used to cover any lettering overnight.) Commercial vehicles prohibited. No motorcycles permitted overnight, however Paradise Self Storage is just around the corner on Indian Street 0.5 mi. away.



Pet friendly! Up to 2 small dogs considered with pet interview and non-refundable pet fee of $300/pet. No cats. Monthly pet rent: $50/mo per pet. Pets must be kept on a leash and owners are required to pick up after their pets.



Non-smokers only. There is no smoking permitted in this unit or on the back patio or front breezeway.



*Rates based on lease term. 3 mo. min. Water and Cable included, plus all furnishings.



$1,500/mo with annual lease

$1,800/mo with 6 month lease during April-Dec

$2,000/mo with 3 month lease during April-Dec

$2,400/mo with 3 month lease during Jan/Feb/Mar



$1,500 Deposit. F/L/S.



Month to month option following lease term.



$45 Credit and background check required for each individual guest staying in unit. Easy online application. Pay securely with credit card, debit card or bank account using Avail professional landlording website. Plus, earn credit for on time payments through Avail's credit reporting.



Deal with owners directly! Call Wendy and Joe : 423-534-5017 Cell

Or fill out the online request with email. They will get back to you right away.



Indian Pines, located off of Indian Street and Aster Lane, is centrally located to everything: shopping, restaurants, hospitals, beaches, golf and fishing and Stuart airport. 10 min. to I-95 or the Turnpike. 15 min. to Pt. St. Lucie. 30 minutes to Palm Beach Gardens. 45 minutes to Palm Beach International Airport or Kravis Center for the Arts, City Place, Worth Ave, etc!