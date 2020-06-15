All apartments in Stuart
1950 SW Palm City Road
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

1950 SW Palm City Road

1950 Southwest Palm City Road · (772) 834-4069
Location

1950 Southwest Palm City Road, Stuart, FL 34994

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-205 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
sauna
Great Second Floor, 2 BR Waterfront Condo in a Beautiful Riverfront Boating Community of Circle Bay Yacht Club with Dockage for your Boat and Ocean Access. Newly Painted, New Carpeting, Walk-in Closets, Washer/Dryer in Condo are just some of the Great Features. Rental Includes Linens, Dishes, Pots, Pans, Appliances, etc. Community Offers Resort Style Amenities including Heated pool, Hot Tub, Sauna, Marina, Deck, Clubhouse, and so much more!
55+ Community, No pets, No Pick-up Trucks, No motorcycles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 SW Palm City Road have any available units?
1950 SW Palm City Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1950 SW Palm City Road have?
Some of 1950 SW Palm City Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 SW Palm City Road currently offering any rent specials?
1950 SW Palm City Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 SW Palm City Road pet-friendly?
No, 1950 SW Palm City Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stuart.
Does 1950 SW Palm City Road offer parking?
No, 1950 SW Palm City Road does not offer parking.
Does 1950 SW Palm City Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 SW Palm City Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 SW Palm City Road have a pool?
Yes, 1950 SW Palm City Road has a pool.
Does 1950 SW Palm City Road have accessible units?
No, 1950 SW Palm City Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 SW Palm City Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 SW Palm City Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1950 SW Palm City Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1950 SW Palm City Road does not have units with air conditioning.
