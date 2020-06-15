1950 SW Palm City Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub sauna

Great Second Floor, 2 BR Waterfront Condo in a Beautiful Riverfront Boating Community of Circle Bay Yacht Club with Dockage for your Boat and Ocean Access. Newly Painted, New Carpeting, Walk-in Closets, Washer/Dryer in Condo are just some of the Great Features. Rental Includes Linens, Dishes, Pots, Pans, Appliances, etc. Community Offers Resort Style Amenities including Heated pool, Hot Tub, Sauna, Marina, Deck, Clubhouse, and so much more!

55+ Community, No pets, No Pick-up Trucks, No motorcycles.