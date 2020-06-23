All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 816 6TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
816 6TH STREET N
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:43 PM

816 6TH STREET N

816 6th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

816 6th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Excellent location for this 3 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs apartment, just a short walk to Tampa Bay and North Shore pool and park, downtown, Crescent Lake and Round Lake. The apartment features new faux wood floors and beautiful hardwood floors. There is a private washer and dryer and a spacious light an bright kitchen. Additionally you will find a large enclosed front porch with attractive tile flooring. Charming French doors lead to the living room from here. Offered additionally is a yard spot out front, really sweet for some herb gardening and have some garden seating. There apartment includes one designated parking spot and water, sewer and garbage. Pets are permitted on a case by case basis. 1 year minimum lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 6TH STREET N have any available units?
816 6TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 6TH STREET N have?
Some of 816 6TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 6TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
816 6TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 6TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 6TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 816 6TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 816 6TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 816 6TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 6TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 6TH STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 816 6TH STREET N has a pool.
Does 816 6TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 816 6TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 816 6TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 6TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus