816 6TH STREET N

Excellent location for this 3 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs apartment, just a short walk to Tampa Bay and North Shore pool and park, downtown, Crescent Lake and Round Lake. The apartment features new faux wood floors and beautiful hardwood floors. There is a private washer and dryer and a spacious light an bright kitchen. Additionally you will find a large enclosed front porch with attractive tile flooring. Charming French doors lead to the living room from here. Offered additionally is a yard spot out front, really sweet for some herb gardening and have some garden seating. There apartment includes one designated parking spot and water, sewer and garbage. Pets are permitted on a case by case basis. 1 year minimum lease required.