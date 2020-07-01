6731 31st Terrace North

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Two Bed, Two Bath Ranch With Garage - Listed by Drew Carlyle. Call 727-420-6973 for information. Very nice updated ranch home in popular 33710 zip code area. Beautiful two bedroom, two bath home with open floorplan. Oversized Living Room great for entertaining. Kitchen has convenient breakfast bar open to Dining/Living area. Single-car attached garage provides great extra storage. Convenient location near shopping, restaurants, businesses and beautiful Gulf beaches. Immediately available for annual rental. Complete application $60 per adult. $75 tenant processing fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5663948)