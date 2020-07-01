All apartments in St. Petersburg
6731 31st Terrace North

6731 31st Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

6731 31st Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Two Bed, Two Bath Ranch With Garage - Listed by Drew Carlyle. Call 727-420-6973 for information. Very nice updated ranch home in popular 33710 zip code area. Beautiful two bedroom, two bath home with open floorplan. Oversized Living Room great for entertaining. Kitchen has convenient breakfast bar open to Dining/Living area. Single-car attached garage provides great extra storage. Convenient location near shopping, restaurants, businesses and beautiful Gulf beaches. Immediately available for annual rental. Complete application $60 per adult. $75 tenant processing fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6731 31st Terrace North have any available units?
6731 31st Terrace North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6731 31st Terrace North have?
Some of 6731 31st Terrace North's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6731 31st Terrace North currently offering any rent specials?
6731 31st Terrace North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 31st Terrace North pet-friendly?
No, 6731 31st Terrace North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6731 31st Terrace North offer parking?
Yes, 6731 31st Terrace North offers parking.
Does 6731 31st Terrace North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6731 31st Terrace North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 31st Terrace North have a pool?
No, 6731 31st Terrace North does not have a pool.
Does 6731 31st Terrace North have accessible units?
No, 6731 31st Terrace North does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 31st Terrace North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6731 31st Terrace North does not have units with dishwashers.

