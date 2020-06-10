All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6211 SUN BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6211 SUN BOULEVARD
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM

6211 SUN BOULEVARD

6211 Sun Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6211 Sun Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Waterfront Isla del Sol spacious corner 2 bed 2 bath condo with wide open water views from every window. The views are incredible, The condo has a large private balcony that overlooks Boca Ciega Bay. Prime parking space under the building in the garage. Fully furnished with every amenity needed for your stay, split plan with ample storage. Minutes to the beach, Ft De Soto, Shopping and fine dining. Available May 15, 2019 until September 30, 2019. Also available 2020 season. Sorry no pets. Master has 2 queen beds, second bedroom has a Murphy bed. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Call for rates. They do vary for length of stay and time of year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 SUN BOULEVARD have any available units?
6211 SUN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6211 SUN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6211 SUN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 SUN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6211 SUN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 SUN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6211 SUN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6211 SUN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6211 SUN BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6211 SUN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6211 SUN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 SUN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6211 SUN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6211 SUN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6211 SUN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 SUN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6211 SUN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus