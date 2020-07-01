6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

SEASONAL RENTAL. Available January 2019 at $2,500 per month + tax.You will have the best of both worlds in this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with beautiful views of the golf course and Boca Ciega Bay from the balcony, kitchen and guest bedroom. Split bedroom plan, very nicely furnished with all the amenities including a washer and dryer. Covered parking space with additional storage. The Heated pool and spa overlook Boca Ciega Bay. Nearby is the Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, shoppes, restaurants, Fort De Soto Park , Pass A Grill and St Pete Beach. Downtown St Pete with its art galleries, museums, theaters, sports, restaurants, is a mere 15 minutes away.