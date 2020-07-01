All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:08 PM

6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506

6210 Sun Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6210 Sun Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Isla Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
SEASONAL RENTAL. Available January 2019 at $2,500 per month + tax.You will have the best of both worlds in this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with beautiful views of the golf course and Boca Ciega Bay from the balcony, kitchen and guest bedroom. Split bedroom plan, very nicely furnished with all the amenities including a washer and dryer. Covered parking space with additional storage. The Heated pool and spa overlook Boca Ciega Bay. Nearby is the Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club, shoppes, restaurants, Fort De Soto Park , Pass A Grill and St Pete Beach. Downtown St Pete with its art galleries, museums, theaters, sports, restaurants, is a mere 15 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 have any available units?
6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 have?
Some of 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 currently offering any rent specials?
6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 pet-friendly?
No, 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 offer parking?
Yes, 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 offers parking.
Does 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 have a pool?
Yes, 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 has a pool.
Does 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 have accessible units?
No, 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6210 SUN BOULEVARD 506 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus