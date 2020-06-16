4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to paradise! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished annual rental will be avail able in April. This is a rare find in this very desirable community that offers a 1 car garage. This spacious, property has a fabulous water view and numerous updates. There is tile in the entire living area, newer kitchen cabinets with stainless appliance and an open floor plan. Both bathrooms have been updated and the windows have plantation shutters, that is an added bonus for light exposure and is visually pleasing.