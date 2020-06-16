All apartments in St. Petersburg
4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S

4790 Brittany Drive South · (727) 864-5609
Location

4790 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Bayway Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to paradise! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished annual rental will be avail able in April. This is a rare find in this very desirable community that offers a 1 car garage. This spacious, property has a fabulous water view and numerous updates. There is tile in the entire living area, newer kitchen cabinets with stainless appliance and an open floor plan. Both bathrooms have been updated and the windows have plantation shutters, that is an added bonus for light exposure and is visually pleasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S have any available units?
4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S have?
Some of 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S does offer parking.
Does 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
