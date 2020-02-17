All apartments in St. Petersburg
4550 30th Avenue North
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:34 PM

4550 30th Avenue North

4550 30th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4550 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable beautifully updated, single family 2 bedroom block home featuring a NEW KITCHEN with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Gorgeous refinished HARDWOOD FLOORS, French Lace finished walls & ceilings, large remodeled bathroom with HUGE walk in shower for 2, UPDATED WINDOWS, sliding glass patio door leads to a new deck & out to a very LARGE fenced yard with landscaping, mature trees, and a 10x12 storage utility shed. Footprint is 1,252 sqft. Walk in the front door to a 15'x11' Living Room with high gloss hardwood floor & a ceiling fan. Turn left into the 18'x10' Family Room with beautiful Italian ceramic tile floor & a ceiling fan, or go straight into the 10'x8' kitchen with ceramic tile floor, or turn right into the bedrooms and bath. The 11'x10' master bedroom with a ceiling fan and hardwood floor, and the 10'x10' guest bedroom with french doors connecting to the master bedroom. The bathroom has a new walk-in shower for 2 with a corner seat. Out the family room side door to the 19'x10' carport with a 10'x5' laundry room. The lot is 65' wide and 125' deep totaling 0.2 acres. Enjoy walking to Leslee Lake just a few blocks away, and the 9-acre Gladden park recreation center. Home is located in the desirable LESLEE HEIGHTS subdivision in the Disston Heights area; a short distance to the interstate, shopping, restaurants, the best gulf beaches and Saint PetersburgGÇÖs vibrant downtown. THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY AND WILL NOT LAST LONG in a NO FLOOD ZONE!!! No flood insurance is required, no HOA, no CDD.

Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC
Call or Text ‭(844) 326-7613‬
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 30th Avenue North have any available units?
4550 30th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4550 30th Avenue North have?
Some of 4550 30th Avenue North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 30th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4550 30th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 30th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4550 30th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4550 30th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4550 30th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4550 30th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4550 30th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 30th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4550 30th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4550 30th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4550 30th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 30th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4550 30th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
