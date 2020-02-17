4550 30th Avenue North

Amenities

Adorable beautifully updated, single family 2 bedroom block home featuring a NEW KITCHEN with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Gorgeous refinished HARDWOOD FLOORS, French Lace finished walls & ceilings, large remodeled bathroom with HUGE walk in shower for 2, UPDATED WINDOWS, sliding glass patio door leads to a new deck & out to a very LARGE fenced yard with landscaping, mature trees, and a 10x12 storage utility shed. Footprint is 1,252 sqft. Walk in the front door to a 15'x11' Living Room with high gloss hardwood floor & a ceiling fan. Turn left into the 18'x10' Family Room with beautiful Italian ceramic tile floor & a ceiling fan, or go straight into the 10'x8' kitchen with ceramic tile floor, or turn right into the bedrooms and bath. The 11'x10' master bedroom with a ceiling fan and hardwood floor, and the 10'x10' guest bedroom with french doors connecting to the master bedroom. The bathroom has a new walk-in shower for 2 with a corner seat. Out the family room side door to the 19'x10' carport with a 10'x5' laundry room. The lot is 65' wide and 125' deep totaling 0.2 acres. Enjoy walking to Leslee Lake just a few blocks away, and the 9-acre Gladden park recreation center. Home is located in the desirable LESLEE HEIGHTS subdivision in the Disston Heights area; a short distance to the interstate, shopping, restaurants, the best gulf beaches and Saint PetersburgGÇÖs vibrant downtown. THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY AND WILL NOT LAST LONG in a NO FLOOD ZONE!!! No flood insurance is required, no HOA, no CDD.



