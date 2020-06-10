4300 3rd Avenue South

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must see amazing corner double size lot solid block home centrally located minutes from downtown St. Pete and beautiful beaches. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage home has been completely redone with the highest detail in mind. The home boasts hardwood red oak floors complemented by baseboard molding throughout the entire home; a wood burning fireplace, screened-in front porch and new soffits and fascia throughout. Inside and outside everything has been updated within the home. The home offers tons of storage space that includes 8+ closets some with built-in shoe racks. The home has a brand new well pump with 5 zone drip irrigation system to support the tropical Florida landscaping. The home is truly unique with all door handles are vintage glass door knobs and double pane windows throughout the home. The AC was replaced in 2008 along with the roof being replaced in 2014. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, brand new solid wood cabinetGÇÖs, new led lighting, and marble flooring. Schedule your showing today!



Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.