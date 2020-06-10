All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4300 3rd Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4300 3rd Avenue South
Last updated May 13 2019 at 11:05 AM

4300 3rd Avenue South

4300 3rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4300 3rd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Central Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must see amazing corner double size lot solid block home centrally located minutes from downtown St. Pete and beautiful beaches. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage home has been completely redone with the highest detail in mind. The home boasts hardwood red oak floors complemented by baseboard molding throughout the entire home; a wood burning fireplace, screened-in front porch and new soffits and fascia throughout. Inside and outside everything has been updated within the home. The home offers tons of storage space that includes 8+ closets some with built-in shoe racks. The home has a brand new well pump with 5 zone drip irrigation system to support the tropical Florida landscaping. The home is truly unique with all door handles are vintage glass door knobs and double pane windows throughout the home. The AC was replaced in 2008 along with the roof being replaced in 2014. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, brand new solid wood cabinetGÇÖs, new led lighting, and marble flooring. Schedule your showing today!

Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 3rd Avenue South have any available units?
4300 3rd Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4300 3rd Avenue South have?
Some of 4300 3rd Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 3rd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
4300 3rd Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 3rd Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 3rd Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 4300 3rd Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 4300 3rd Avenue South offers parking.
Does 4300 3rd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 3rd Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 3rd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 4300 3rd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 4300 3rd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 4300 3rd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 3rd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4300 3rd Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus