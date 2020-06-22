All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3022 20th St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3022 20th St N
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

3022 20th St N

3022 20th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3022 20th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
2-Story 4bdrm/1bath House * $1,395.00 * Section 8 OK * Ready NOW!!! - 3220 20th St N, St Petersburg
$1,395.00/month
$1,395.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Cute 2-Story, 4bdrm/1bath House
Spacious Living Room
Privacy fenced yard
Plenty of parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos***

(RLNE4556549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 20th St N have any available units?
3022 20th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3022 20th St N currently offering any rent specials?
3022 20th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 20th St N pet-friendly?
No, 3022 20th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3022 20th St N offer parking?
Yes, 3022 20th St N offers parking.
Does 3022 20th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 20th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 20th St N have a pool?
No, 3022 20th St N does not have a pool.
Does 3022 20th St N have accessible units?
No, 3022 20th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 20th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 20th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3022 20th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3022 20th St N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus