Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
7338 COQUINA WAY
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7338 COQUINA WAY
7338 Coquina Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7338 Coquina Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Corey Ave
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
range
Property Amenities
Very nice St. Pete Beach ground floor, furnished condo. No car needed, close to bus line, shops and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7338 COQUINA WAY have any available units?
7338 COQUINA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Pete Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 7338 COQUINA WAY have?
Some of 7338 COQUINA WAY's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7338 COQUINA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7338 COQUINA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7338 COQUINA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7338 COQUINA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach
.
Does 7338 COQUINA WAY offer parking?
No, 7338 COQUINA WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7338 COQUINA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7338 COQUINA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7338 COQUINA WAY have a pool?
No, 7338 COQUINA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7338 COQUINA WAY have accessible units?
No, 7338 COQUINA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7338 COQUINA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7338 COQUINA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7338 COQUINA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7338 COQUINA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
