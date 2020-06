Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

Location Location Location!!! Beautiful and very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo just minutes away from the beach!! Brand new kitchen with granite counters, new bathrooms, fully furnished, spotless and well equipped. Very quiet and well maintained building. Corner unit with balcony. Laundry onsite. Assigned and guest parking available. Short walking distance to many restaurants and shopping. No pets. Call us today for private showing!!