All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 6825 BAY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
6825 BAY STREET
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:11 PM

6825 BAY STREET

6825 Bay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

6825 Bay Street, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Three Palms Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Rent this amazing waterfront home with splendid panoramic open bay views located steps to St Pete Beach - one of the best US beaches. This gorgeous home boasts a style and setting that you will find perfect for relaxing, entertaining and water sports. The large kitchen offers wood cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. High ceiling in spacious family room, waterfront breakfast and spacious waterfront dining room. Waterfront guest bedroom and 2nd guest bedroom with cedar closets and updated guest bathroom. Private spacious master suite with walk-in closet, private office, updated bathroom, separate shower and bidet. Outdoor offers a superb water setting that opens up to a large waterfront patio with travertine pavers and large in ground pool. Boating is easy with a dock and 6,000 lb lift system. Watch amazing fireworks during holidays and unforgettable sunrises every morning right from your backyard and most beautiful sunsets from the beach. This home is not only 5 min walk to the beach, also in a walking distance to the community market, St Pete Beach Downtown with bars, restaurants, shops, sport clubs, fitness centers,the post office, convenient stores, banks , the new beautiful community center with a fitness club and a Olympic size heated pool and a kids pool, parks and a community library. Experience life in paradise for a month or two !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 BAY STREET have any available units?
6825 BAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6825 BAY STREET have?
Some of 6825 BAY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 BAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6825 BAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 BAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6825 BAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 6825 BAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6825 BAY STREET offers parking.
Does 6825 BAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6825 BAY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 BAY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 6825 BAY STREET has a pool.
Does 6825 BAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 6825 BAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 BAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6825 BAY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6825 BAY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6825 BAY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Pete Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersSt. Pete Beach Furnished Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL
Siesta Key, FLOldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Port, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg