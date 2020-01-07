6825 BAY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

Rent this amazing waterfront home with splendid panoramic open bay views located steps to St Pete Beach - one of the best US beaches. This gorgeous home boasts a style and setting that you will find perfect for relaxing, entertaining and water sports. The large kitchen offers wood cherry cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. High ceiling in spacious family room, waterfront breakfast and spacious waterfront dining room. Waterfront guest bedroom and 2nd guest bedroom with cedar closets and updated guest bathroom. Private spacious master suite with walk-in closet, private office, updated bathroom, separate shower and bidet. Outdoor offers a superb water setting that opens up to a large waterfront patio with travertine pavers and large in ground pool. Boating is easy with a dock and 6,000 lb lift system. Watch amazing fireworks during holidays and unforgettable sunrises every morning right from your backyard and most beautiful sunsets from the beach. This home is not only 5 min walk to the beach, also in a walking distance to the community market, St Pete Beach Downtown with bars, restaurants, shops, sport clubs, fitness centers,the post office, convenient stores, banks , the new beautiful community center with a fitness club and a Olympic size heated pool and a kids pool, parks and a community library. Experience life in paradise for a month or two !