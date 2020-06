Amenities

parking recently renovated pool microwave furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Sylvette Condo updated spacious one bed one bath condo fully furnished. Short walk to the beach. There are two pools. Restaurants and shopping galore nearby. No carpet here and no car needed. One assigned parking space. This is available April 1, 2020 to Dec 31st 2020. Rates do vary for length of stay and time of year. Sorry no pets.