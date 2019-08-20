5353 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

The fabulous gated community of Bella Grande condominium offers the rare opportunity to watch the sunrise from your eastern terrace and the sunset from your western terrace! Ride up to your unit in style in your semi private lockout elevator This beautifully appointed residence offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a private enclosed two car garage and your own boat slip. The expansive great room and adjoining dining area allowing for plenty of room for family and friends to gather. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter tops, solid wood custom built cabinets, higher end stainless appliances including a double oven. The unit has a very tasteful and neutral design scheme including custom engineered hard wood floors. The master bedroom suite is a retreat in itself with large spa tub, separate over sized walk-in shower with body wash, dual vanities and enclosed water closet. All bedrooms offer abundant closet space. The community offers a fitness room, spa and pool. Easy Gulf access for your boat, no bridge limitations. Ideally located in the heart of St. Pete Beach just minutes to shopping, dining and the sugar sands and sparkling Gulf waters that embody Florida's west coast lifestyle. This will not last long.