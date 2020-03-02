All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 525 73RD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
525 73RD AVENUE
Last updated March 2 2020 at 1:31 PM

525 73RD AVENUE

525 73rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

525 73rd Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Corey Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
GRAB THIS RENTAL. AVAILABLE APRIL 2020, FOR MONTHLY or YEARLY LEASE -- FULLY FURNISHED W/ COASTAL DECOR AND RECENTLY RENOVATED CORNER UNIT BEACH CONDO! JUST STEPS to the azure waters and white powdery sand of St. Pete Beach. Second Floor Corner unit with newer kitchen: WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, breakfast bar and STAINLESS GE appliances. Tile flooring is both beautiful and perfect for sandy feet! NEWER DOORS AND NEWER DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS throughout! AC (2011) WATER HEATER (2018). Tropical Breeze Condo has only 6 units with low maintenance fees! This condo is located on the WEST SIDE of Gulf Blvd with walkable distance to the BEACH! Open Porch with beautiful Area Views and lots of space for a table & sitting to enjoy SUNSETS. This attractive unit is FULLY FURNISHED. TENANTS in PLACE through MARCH 2020. Main floor has a LAUNDRY ROOM. Parking convenient in front of the building. Quiet, tropical-style courtyard with grilling area. Short walking distance to area restaurants and bars, live music, shopping and Corey Ave Sunday Markets. Short drive to downtown St. Petersburg, known for its world-famous museums, shopping, sailing center & movie theaters. This beach get-away won't last long. Call TODAY and then get ready to enjoy BEACH LIFE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 73RD AVENUE have any available units?
525 73RD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 525 73RD AVENUE have?
Some of 525 73RD AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 73RD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
525 73RD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 73RD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 525 73RD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 525 73RD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 525 73RD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 525 73RD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 73RD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 73RD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 525 73RD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 525 73RD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 525 73RD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 525 73RD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 73RD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 73RD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 525 73RD AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Pete Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersSt. Pete Beach Furnished Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL
Siesta Key, FLOldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Port, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg