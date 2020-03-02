525 73RD AVENUE

Amenities

GRAB THIS RENTAL. AVAILABLE APRIL 2020, FOR MONTHLY or YEARLY LEASE -- FULLY FURNISHED W/ COASTAL DECOR AND RECENTLY RENOVATED CORNER UNIT BEACH CONDO! JUST STEPS to the azure waters and white powdery sand of St. Pete Beach. Second Floor Corner unit with newer kitchen: WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, breakfast bar and STAINLESS GE appliances. Tile flooring is both beautiful and perfect for sandy feet! NEWER DOORS AND NEWER DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS throughout! AC (2011) WATER HEATER (2018). Tropical Breeze Condo has only 6 units with low maintenance fees! This condo is located on the WEST SIDE of Gulf Blvd with walkable distance to the BEACH! Open Porch with beautiful Area Views and lots of space for a table & sitting to enjoy SUNSETS. This attractive unit is FULLY FURNISHED. TENANTS in PLACE through MARCH 2020. Main floor has a LAUNDRY ROOM. Parking convenient in front of the building. Quiet, tropical-style courtyard with grilling area. Short walking distance to area restaurants and bars, live music, shopping and Corey Ave Sunday Markets. Short drive to downtown St. Petersburg, known for its world-famous museums, shopping, sailing center & movie theaters. This beach get-away won't last long. Call TODAY and then get ready to enjoy BEACH LIFE!