504 PASS A GRILLE WAY

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Lease out for signatures. Enjoy all Pass-a-Grille has to offer from this downstairs apartment that features two bedrooms, a den/Florida room (overlooking the beautiful water of Pass-A-Grille Channel), and spacious dining and living rooms. Welcome Home to paradise in historic downtown Pass-A-Grille where you can walk along the Pass-a-Grille Channel and on the pristine sugary sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. Come home to where you can enjoy the true beach life!There is a shared washer and dryer available, so you have no visits to a laundry! Water and Sewer are included. Sorry no pets allowed in this one. Call for your appointment todoy.