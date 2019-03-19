4638 MIRABELLA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lease this townhome and you can be in the gorgeous Intracoastal Waterfront Community of Mirabella This is an updated 3 bed/4 bath with a garage. The large master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with large closets with beautiful wood shutters throughout. The kitchen flows nicely into the living room. Every bedroom has its own updated full size bath and balcony. The lower patio give you that extra outdoor space when needed. This community is 5 minute walk to the beach, 10 minute walk to the Don Cesar. Driving 20 minutes to downtown St. Pete and 30 minutes to Tampa International airport. This community makes you feel like every day is a vacation. The community has a marina, meticulously kept grounds and a private gate for residents to enter the shopping center for use for a short walk to the beach. This will not last long, once you have lived here, you will want to buy in Mirabella. Call today.