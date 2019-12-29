440 80TH AVENUE

Amenities

Rent an entire cottage in the heart of St. Pete Beach. Located on a quiet street and short distance to the glorious beach, boating on the bay, a variety of dining, entertainment, and fabulous community center with Olympic sized pool. The famous Cory Ave. shopping district and Sunday Market are a few blocks away. After a day exploring the beach and attractions you can come home to this totally remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath home. Enter through the solid mahogany front door and be greeted by all ceramic tile floors. No carpet to trap water and sand. Every inch of this home has been remodeled. Solid wood kitchen cabinetry, quartz countertops , farm sink, and new stainless steel appliances adorn the kitchen. Both baths have been renovated with stone countertops, and designer tile and lighting fixtures. Other amenities include new windows, a new washer and dryer. leather wrap around sectional, Wifi, flat screen tv, streamed cable, and an outdoor shower. The converted garage with bamboo wall may be used for another bedroom (pull out leather couch) or another entertainment area. The fully fenced large backyard is a tropical paradise. Lush landscaping, covered and lighted pergola, grill, and large patio area for entertaining. As an added perk, bikes are provided. You will want to reserve this property for years to come. Call for information on shorter visits. Small pets welcomed. DECEMBER 2019 SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICING. CALL FOR DETAILS!!!